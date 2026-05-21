First International Migration Forum held in Tashkent

Held from May 18 to 19, the event brought together nearly 600 specialists from Central Asia, Europe, Asia, and the United States.

The goal of the forum is to develop safe, orderly, and legal labor migration.

Discussions, which involved government officials, representatives of international organizations, private sector, and civil society, centered around the role of migration in the economic and social process.

Special attention was given to systematic organization of labor migration, the expansion of legal migration pathways, the protection of labor migrants’ rights, the strengthening of their social guarantees, the improvement of vocational and language training, and the adaptation of migrants to the host country’s labor and social environment.

The conference ended with the adoption of a package of practical measures. In particular, the opening of the INTIL International Center for Language and Vocational Training in Tashkent was viewed as a practical expression of a new approach to labor migration. Such centers contribute to the development of labor migration based on the principle of “training qualified personnel”, rather than the “labor export” model.

Following the forum, the Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed some 20 agreements with major foreign employers. The documents are aimed at improving labor mobility mechanisms, making them more transparent, stable, and mutually beneficial.