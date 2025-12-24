First implantation of device preventing sudden cardiac arrest performed in Almaty

The surgery was performed on a 58-year-old man suffering from severe cardiovascular disease accompanied by advanced heart failure. Tests showed a critically low ejection fraction of 27-28%, far below the normal level of 55-70%, indicating a high risk of life-threatening arrhythmias.

Due to the patient’s condition, doctors determined that urgent intervention was necessary. To reduce the risk of fatal complications, specialists opted for the implantation of a high-technology cardiac device capable of responding to acute rhythm disturbances.

Photo credit: Department of Public Health of Almaty

“The ICD implantation was performed under local anesthesia. The device was inserted into the subclavian region, and the electrodes were passed through the blood vessels into the heart chambers. "If a dangerous rhythm disturbance occurs, the device automatically recognizes the problem and responds immediately, restoring normal heart function at the critical moment when the chances of successful rhythm restoration are highest," explained Gani Tulepbergenov, an arrhythmologist at the Central City Clinical Hospital.

According to medical staff, the ICD continuously monitors the heart’s rhythm and can deliver immediate therapy if a dangerous irregularity occurs, providing long-term protection both in hospital settings and after discharge. As a result, the patient has since stabilized and was released from the hospital for continued outpatient follow-up.

