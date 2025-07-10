First graduation ceremony of International Journalism School held in Kazakh capital

Photo credit: MNU

International Journalism School conferred diplomas to 25 graduates of the unique Journalism: analytics and research program. It included four key directions such as journalism, law, economy and IT. The official languages of instruction are Kazakh and Russian. All the graduates passed internships at the country’s top news agencies and developed media projects published in 11 mass media outlets.

Photo credit: MNU

The solemn graduation ceremony was held at the Maqsut Narikbayev University. Deputy Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Askar Dzhaldinov, Chairman of the Board of the MNU Talgat Narikbayev and Majilis deputy Askhat Aimagambetov awarded the diplomas.

This year, 828 graduates of the Maqsut Narikbayev University, including 698 Bachelor’s degree and 130 Master’s degree holders, received diplomas.

Photo credit: MNU

Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek congratulated those present.