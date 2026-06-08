First female volunteers begin military service in Greece

According to the Hellenic Army General Staff, Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff Lieutenant General Georgios Kostidis visited the Lamia Training Center (KEYP) on June 4 as the first female recruits reported for duty alongside the 2026 B’ ESSO intake.

During the visit, the army chief observed the reception and enlistment procedures and was briefed on the implementation of the new program, which opens voluntary military service to women for the first time.

While women have long served in Greece’s armed forces through professional military careers and military academies, they had not previously been able to join the country’s military service system as volunteers.

According to Greek media reports, 72 women arrived at the training center in Lamia as part of the inaugural intake.

Photo credit: Hellenic Army General Staff

The program is open to women aged 18 to 25 and forms part of broader efforts to modernize Greece’s armed forces and expand opportunities for military service.

Photo credit: Hellenic Army General Staff

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a number of countries have introduced military service requirements for women. Norway and Sweden apply gender-neutral conscription, while Denmark will begin drafting women from 2026. Israel has required military service for women since 1949.