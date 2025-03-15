First deputy minister of education of Kazakhstan passed away

"Today, with great sadness, we learned of the passing away of our colleague, Natalya Zhumadildayeva, the first deputy minister of education of Kazakhstan," wrote the head of the ministry.

Natalya Zhumadildayeva began her career as a primary school teacher and played a key role in the development of preschool and secondary education. She served as a head of a school, deputy head of the education department of Kyzylorda, a member of the Mazhilis in the VI convocation, and the head of the department of preschool education at the Ministry of Education.

She paid special attention to improving the education system and creating favorable conditions for children.

"The loss of such professionals is an irreplaceable blow to the entire education system. We express our sincere condolences to Natalya Zhumadildayeva’s family and loved ones," the minister added.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s honored artist, actress and composer Dariga Tlendiyeva has passed away at the age of 79.