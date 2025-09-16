First day of Global Infrastructure Forum and Expo concludes in Riyadh with 7,000 visitors

The event, which continues until Wednesday, was inaugurated on Monday by Riyadh Region Mayor and Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC) Board Chairman Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Photo credit: SPA

The forum witnessed the inauguration of the Projects and Events Support Office, established to promote integrated coordination among entities, enhance alignment to prevent project overlaps, improve quality of life, and contribute to more efficient spending, thereby supporting sustainable urban development in Riyadh.

With the participation of prominent leaders in the infrastructure sector and local and international experts, the forum will address specialized topics over its course, including the national infrastructure vision, integrated planning, innovative financing, and advanced technologies for sustainable infrastructure.