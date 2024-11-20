First children’s book in Kazakh printed in Braille presented in Kazakhstan

The book consists of the works of 22 authors. It aims at providing children with visual impairments an opportunity to expand their knowledge and read in Kazakh.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

The event was organized by the Almaty region akimat. Deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, culture and education workers attended the presentation. Senator Amangeldy Talamissov highlighted the importance of this project to improve the learning environment for children with special needs. It helps children read in Kazakh printed in Braille and enrich their minds with knowledge. He noted such projects play a key role in the further development of inclusive education in Kazakhstan. The books will help children believe in their own potential and contribute to their high-quality lives in society.

The project author, Makpal Mysa, stressed the need to publish more books in Kazakh printed in Braille. She said the Ainalaiyn book gives children an opportunity to get closer to art, culture and literature and promote their personal traits.

