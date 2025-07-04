Firefighters battle multiple forest fires across eastern Germany

A major blaze in the Gohrischheide region of Saxony has spread to approximately 200 hectares (494 acres) of forest, according to public broadcaster ARD, with flames advancing northward despite overnight containment efforts.

Nearly 500 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the area, and two suffered severe injuries, authorities said.

Three localities in Saxony – Zeithain, Wulknitz and the town of Groditz – have declared disaster emergencies as the fires threaten nearby communities.

Officials said the fire is burning across a former military training ground, complicating firefighting efforts due to the presence of unexploded munitions.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Thuringia, firefighters continue to battle what officials describe as the state's largest forest fire in three decades. Despite overnight efforts, the blaze near Gosselsdorf has expanded to approximately 300 hectares (741 acres), with strong winds hampering containment.

On Tuesday, a violent blaze in Spain, fueled by extreme heat, killed two people.

Much of Europe has been gripped by a record-setting heat wave this week.