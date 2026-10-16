Firefighter suffers cardiac arrest, 6 others injured in factory blaze near Seoul

The blaze erupted at the four-story factory at 8:38 a.m. Fire authorities deployed 80 firefighters and brought the main fire under control about two hours later.

Two firefighters sustained serious injuries, including one who was transported to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Three other firefighters and two factory officials suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Authorities said they will investigate the cause of the fire. The factory was reportedly storing flammable materials.

부천 화재 소방관 부상 소식 들었음? 제발 다들 무사하시길… ​오늘 부천 부품도장공장에서 큰 불 났다 함. 위험한 현장이라 대응 2단계까지 발령되고 불길 잡느라 진짜 난리도 아니었다고 함… ​근데 진화 과정에서 소방관 5명이나 쓰러지셨다는 소식 들음. 특히 40대 소방관분 심정지 오고 중상 입으셨다는 기사 보고 가슴 진짜 철렁 내려앉음… 😭 ​남들 다 피하는 위험한 화재 현장에 제일 먼저 들어가서 불길 잡고 사람 구해주시는 분들인데… 진짜 소방관님들 헌신과 노고에 새삼 너무 감사하고 마음이 안 좋음. ​심정지 오셨던 소방관님 고비 꼭 넘기시고, 부상당하신 분들 제발 단 한 분도 빠짐없이 쾌유하셨으면 좋겠음. 현장에서 고생하시는 모든 소방관님들 다치지 마시고 무사히 귀가하시길 간절히 기원합니다 🙏 — 몽글몽실❤️ (@zerofull1979) October 16, 2026

🚨 부천 화재, 소방관 5명 다쳤는데 공장 안엔 인화성 물질 2톤. 오늘 부천 공장 화재로 총 7명 부상. 소방관 5명, 공장 관계자 2명이다. 소방관 2명은 중상. 그중 1명은 심정지 상태로 병원에 이송됐다. 그런데 공장 3층에 보관돼 있던 건 인화성 물질이 담긴 20L 통 약 100개. 무게로만 약 2톤이다. 위험물 취급 허가를 받은 이력도 없다고 한다. 다만 실제 허가 대상이었는지는 조사 중이다. 소방관들은 보호장비를 갖추고 진입했지만, 급격히 번진 불길에 고립됐다. 누군가는 목숨 걸고 불길 속으로 들어갔는데, 그 불길을 키웠을지도 모를 위험물은 제대로 관리되고 있었을까? — 카롱술사 (@gimsowo12346842) October 16, 2026

After being briefed on the incident, President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to make every effort to extinguish the fire and rescue anyone at risk, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

Lee also called for a comprehensive response to prevent further damage, noting the presence of inflammable materials inside the factory, and urged authorities to take special measures to ensure the safety of firefighters at the scene, Kang said.

Earlier, it was reported that a third oil tanker caught fire after a mine strike in the Strait of Hormuz.