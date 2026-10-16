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    Firefighter suffers cardiac arrest, 6 others injured in factory blaze near Seoul

    18:52, 16 October 2026

    A firefighter suffered cardiac arrest and six other people were injured after a fire broke out at a metalworking factory in Bucheon, west of Seoul, on Friday, officials said, Qazinform News Agency learned from Yonhap.

    Firefighter suffers cardiac arrest, 6 others injured in factory blaze near Seoul
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The blaze erupted at the four-story factory at 8:38 a.m. Fire authorities deployed 80 firefighters and brought the main fire under control about two hours later.

    Two firefighters sustained serious injuries, including one who was transported to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Three other firefighters and two factory officials suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

    Authorities said they will investigate the cause of the fire. The factory was reportedly storing flammable materials.

    After being briefed on the incident, President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to make every effort to extinguish the fire and rescue anyone at risk, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

    Lee also called for a comprehensive response to prevent further damage, noting the presence of inflammable materials inside the factory, and urged authorities to take special measures to ensure the safety of firefighters at the scene, Kang said.

    Earlier, it was reported that a third oil tanker caught fire after a mine strike in the Strait of Hormuz.

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    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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