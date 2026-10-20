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    FinTech boom: Google Pay launches in Uzbekistan

    05:31, 20 October 2026

    A panel session on “Digital Technologies” is taking place in Samarkand as part of the C5+1 events featuring Central Asian countries and the United States, UzA reports.

    Google Pay, Uzbekistan, cashless payments
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    The event is held as part of the business program featuring representatives of government agencies from Central Asian countries and the United States, as well as leading international companies.

    The announcement of the launch of Google Pay in Uzbekistan, by Marcin Krasuski, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager at Google Cloud, became one of the key events.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had nearly closed gap with the U.S. and the UK on cashless payments.

    Uzbekistan Economy Technology Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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