FinTech boom: Google Pay launches in Uzbekistan

The event is held as part of the business program featuring representatives of government agencies from Central Asian countries and the United States, as well as leading international companies.

The announcement of the launch of Google Pay in Uzbekistan, by Marcin Krasuski, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager at Google Cloud, became one of the key events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had nearly closed gap with the U.S. and the UK on cashless payments.