Finland to introduce customs fees on cheap non‑EU online orders

Finnish Customs confirmed that a €3 ($3.4) fee will apply to each customs declaration item purchased by private individuals from non-EU countries, including goods ordered through platforms such as Temu. The charge is levied per item rather than per parcel. For example, three shirts and dozens of socks in one shipment would be treated as two items, resulting in a €6 fee, according to public broadcaster Yle.

Authorities also announced that customs duties will begin applying to purchases valued below €150, which are currently exempt.

In November, a separate processing fee will take effect, covering all online purchases from non-EU countries regardless of value. This fee will be paid during customs clearance as part of EU-wide reforms aimed at addressing environmental and consumer concerns linked to the flood of cheap imports, particularly from Asian e-commerce retailers.

The measures are expected to impact consumers who frequently order low-cost goods from overseas e-platforms.