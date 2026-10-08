Finland orders Google unit to halt work at 2 planned data centers

The agency said the company must halt the work immediately and no later than October 23. The order covers activities including tree felling, topsoil removal, excavation, quarrying, crushing, earthmoving, ditching, and the construction of site roads and storage areas.

However, planning activities, measurements, soil surveys and other work with minor and easily reversible environmental effects may continue.

Tommi Muilu, head of the agency's environmental department, said extensive preparatory work had already been carried out, potentially undermining the environmental assessment process and reducing opportunities to examine alternatives and prevent environmental harm.

The regulator has given Tuike Finland until October 14 to submit a written explanation, including whether it intends to comply with the order.

The agency said it could consider compulsory enforcement measures, including a conditional fine, if the company fails to comply, although it added that its primary objective is voluntary compliance.

Environmental impact assessments for both projects are still underway, with final assessment reports expected later this year.

The intervention comes weeks after Google announced plans to invest at least 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in Finland's digital infrastructure during 2027 and 2028, describing the commitment as its largest single investment in Europe.

The investment program includes data centers and supporting infrastructure in Hamina, Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala, as well as energy partnerships and local community initiatives.

Google said the construction phase could add an average of 3.6 billion euros annually to Finland's GDP and support more than 37,000 jobs nationwide. Once operational, the facilities are expected to support around 7,000 jobs each year.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed a common scheme to rate the sustainability of data centers. It will allow comparisons of electricity and water efficiency and take into account data centers’ contribution to the energy system.