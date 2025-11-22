Final performances take the stage as Silk Way Star finale unfolds in Astana

The performances opened with Malaysia’s Yazmin Aziz, who set the tone for the evening with a vibrant and emotionally rich number that reflected her artistic evolution throughout the project.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

She was followed by Avtandil Abeslamidze of Georgia, performing an original song he wrote himself.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

China’s Zhang Hexuan then took the stage with an enchanting performance delivered in Chinese, captivating viewers with its melodic clarity and lyrical depth.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

Representing Armenia, Saro Gevorgyan presented a soulful and tender composition, with many contestants naming him among their strongest favourites.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

The energy shifted with Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph, who delivered a powerful, culturally infused piece created in just one and a half months and dedicated to Mongolia.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

After that, Uzbekistan’s Madinabonu Adilova brought the atmosphere back to a more melancholic tone with a captivating performance.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

Kazakhstan’s ALEM concluded the lineup, taking the home stage with an energetic performance that highlighted his vocal range and distinctive artistic style.

Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be selected through a combined system: 50% jury evaluation and 50% online viewer voting.

As reported earlier, the grand finale opened with a red-carpet ceremony and a congratulatory address delivered by State Counsellor Erlan Karin on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.