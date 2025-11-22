Final performances take the stage as Silk Way Star finale unfolds in Astana
The finale of the first Silk Way Star is underway in Astana, and with contestants now awaiting the final results, Qazinform News Agency recaps the key moments from the sidelines of the event.
The performances opened with Malaysia’s Yazmin Aziz, who set the tone for the evening with a vibrant and emotionally rich number that reflected her artistic evolution throughout the project.
She was followed by Avtandil Abeslamidze of Georgia, performing an original song he wrote himself.
China’s Zhang Hexuan then took the stage with an enchanting performance delivered in Chinese, captivating viewers with its melodic clarity and lyrical depth.
Representing Armenia, Saro Gevorgyan presented a soulful and tender composition, with many contestants naming him among their strongest favourites.
The energy shifted with Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph, who delivered a powerful, culturally infused piece created in just one and a half months and dedicated to Mongolia.
After that, Uzbekistan’s Madinabonu Adilova brought the atmosphere back to a more melancholic tone with a captivating performance.
Kazakhstan’s ALEM concluded the lineup, taking the home stage with an energetic performance that highlighted his vocal range and distinctive artistic style.
The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be selected through a combined system: 50% jury evaluation and 50% online viewer voting.
As reported earlier, the grand finale opened with a red-carpet ceremony and a congratulatory address delivered by State Counsellor Erlan Karin on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.