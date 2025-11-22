EN
    Final performances take the stage as Silk Way Star finale unfolds in Astana

    22:00, 22 November 2025

    The finale of the first Silk Way Star is underway in Astana, and with contestants now awaiting the final results, Qazinform News Agency recaps the key moments from the sidelines of the event.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    The performances opened with Malaysia’s Yazmin Aziz, who set the tone for the evening with a vibrant and emotionally rich number that reflected her artistic evolution throughout the project.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    She was followed by Avtandil Abeslamidze of Georgia, performing an original song he wrote himself.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    China’s Zhang Hexuan then took the stage with an enchanting performance delivered in Chinese, captivating viewers with its melodic clarity and lyrical depth.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    Representing Armenia, Saro Gevorgyan presented a soulful and tender composition, with many contestants naming him among their strongest favourites.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    The energy shifted with Mongolia’s Michelle Joseph, who delivered a powerful, culturally infused piece created in just one and a half months and dedicated to Mongolia.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    After that, Uzbekistan’s Madinabonu Adilova brought the atmosphere back to a more melancholic tone with a captivating performance.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    Kazakhstan’s ALEM concluded the lineup, taking the home stage with an energetic performance that highlighted his vocal range and distinctive artistic style.

    Phоtо credit: Agibay Ayapbergenоv/ Kazinform

    The winner of the first Asian mega-project will be selected through a combined system: 50% jury evaluation and 50% online viewer voting.

    As reported earlier, the grand finale opened with a red-carpet ceremony and a congratulatory address delivered by State Counsellor Erlan Karin on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

