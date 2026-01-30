Final decision on new Constitution to be made by citizens at referendum — President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Elvira Azimova, Chair of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Constitutional Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on legal issues.

Elvira Azimova reported that, following deliberations during the Commission’s recent meetings, a conceptually new text of the Constitution has been developed.

The Commission members noted that the content of the new preamble and numerous articles and sections entail a significant modernization of the entire constitutional model, enhancing political and social institutions, and strengthening mechanisms for protecting citizens' rights and freedoms. In this regard, the Commission members expressed the view that this draft should be considered a draft of a new Constitution and proposed its publication for nationwide discussion. For its part, the Constitutional Commission will continue its work on the draft of the new Supreme Law.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, the Constitutional Commission has completed a large-scale undertaking.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of nationwide public engagement in reviewing the draft of the new Constitution.

Concluding the meeting, the President underlined that the final decision on the new Constitution will be made by the citizens of the country through a national referendum.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Bakyt Nurmukhanov, presented the first draft of the new Supreme Law at the sixth session of the Constitutional Commission.