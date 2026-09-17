Fiji declares HIV a national crisis as infections surge

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), new infections in Fiji increased twelvefold between 2010 and 2025, marking one of the sharpest rises globally.

An estimated 9,100 people were living with HIV in the country in 2025. Only 39% knew their HIV status, while just 22% were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

“Fiji has recognized the urgency of the moment and is stepping up its response,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. “It is also a stark reminder to the world that AIDS is not over. HIV epidemics can change quickly, and countries need health and community systems that are ready to respond urgently.”

The government has established a Cabinet subcommittee to address policy and implementation barriers and accelerate the response.

Among cases with a known mode of transmission, more than half were linked to sexual transmission and over 42% to injecting drug use. Authorities plan to introduce a needle and syringe program, with legislative amendments expected to go before Parliament.

The government also announced wider access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), including long-acting options administered through twice-yearly injections. Other measures include stronger community engagement and efforts to tackle stigma and discrimination.

Eamonn Murphy, UNAIDS Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, stressed that the national crisis declaration should serve as a call to action.

He noted that HIV is not transmitted through everyday contact and that people receiving effective treatment who have an undetectable viral load do not transmit the virus sexually.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a man had achieved long-term HIV remission after receiving a stem cell transplant from his brother to treat a serious blood disorder. No active virus was detected three years after he stopped HIV medication.