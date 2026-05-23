Fighter jets to fly over Astana

In preparation for the event, military aviation training flights will begin in the capital’s airspace starting May 24.

According to the ministry, both the demonstration flyover and training exercises will be conducted at safe altitudes and are not expected to disrupt the city’s normal routine.

“We ask residents and visitors of the capital for their understanding regarding a possible temporary increase in noise levels during the training flights and demonstration flyover,” the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry stressed that all flights will be carried out in full compliance with safety requirements and do not pose any risk to the public. It also noted that the use of colored smoke is solely for demonstration purposes and has no harmful impact on the environment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State had congratulated officers, soldiers, and guests during a ceremony awarding state honors and military ranks on Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day.