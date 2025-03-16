Fighter jet crashes in China, pilot ejects safely
12:15, 16 March 2025
A Chinese plane, probably a J-15 fighter-bomber of the Army Aviation Force, has crashed during a training flight, Agenzia Nova reports citing local media.
No civilian casualties were reported.
The pilot parachuted out before the crash and was rescued.
According to Xinhua, the incident occured March 15 near a town in Lingao County, Hainan Province.
☄️#BREAKING: Chinese fighter jet crashed, and the pilot ejected in time! Chinese media is currently scrubbing video. pic.twitter.com/UUSNDthQAE— Galaxy News United(GNU) (@GalaxyNewsUnit) March 15, 2025
