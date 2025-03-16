РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Fighter jet crashes in China, pilot ejects safely

12:15, 16 March 2025

A Chinese plane, probably a J-15 fighter-bomber of the Army Aviation Force, has crashed during a training flight, Agenzia Nova reports citing local media.

China
Photo credit: Video screenshot / @GrayTactica/ X

No civilian casualties were reported.

The pilot parachuted out before the crash and was rescued.

According to Xinhua, the incident occured March 15 near a town in Lingao County, Hainan Province. 

Earlier it was reported that two people were killed and two were injured as small plane crashed in southeast Brazil

China Incidents World News Plane crash
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All