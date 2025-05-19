Fifth Mongolian woman conquers Mount Everest

This achievement makes her the 17th Mongolian climber, and fifth Mongolian woman, to stand atop Everest. She is now descending toward Camp IV.

Honored Athlete B. Gangaamaa was the first Mongolian woman to scale Everest successfully. Since the first Mongolian set foot on the “Roof of the World” in 2005, a total of 17 Mongolian climbers have reached Everest’s summit over the past 20 years.

Noteworthy, Kazakh climbers conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, rising 5,895 meters.