    Fifth Mongolian woman conquers Mount Everest

    19:44, 19 May 2025

    The Mongolian National Climbing Federation announced that International Master of Sports in Mountaineering Ariunzul Chuluunbaatar has reached the summit of Mount Everest, which rises 8,848 metres above sea level, MONTSAME reports. 

    Ariunzul Chuluunbaatar Becomes Fifth Mongolian Woman to Summit Mount Everest
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    This achievement makes her the 17th Mongolian climber, and fifth Mongolian woman, to stand atop Everest. She is now descending toward Camp IV.

    Honored Athlete B. Gangaamaa was the first Mongolian woman to scale Everest successfully. Since the first Mongolian set foot on the “Roof of the World” in 2005, a total of 17 Mongolian climbers have reached Everest’s summit over the past 20 years.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh climbers conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, rising 5,895 meters. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
