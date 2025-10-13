FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kazakhstan to face North Macedonia
The national team of Kazakhstan will face North Macedonia in Skopje during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on the night of October 13–14, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Qazaqstan TV Channel will broadcast the match live. It will kick off at 11:45 pm. Kazakhstan time.
North Macedonia takes first place after six matches in the Group J standings with 12 points, while Kazakhstan is placed fourth with six points.
To note, Kazakhstan recently secured a confident 4:0 victory over Liechtenstein in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Astana, while North Macedonia stunned fans by holding Belgium to a 0–0 draw in their last match.