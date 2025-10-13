FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Kazakhstan to face North Macedonia

The Qazaqstan TV Channel will broadcast the match live. It will kick off at 11:45 pm. Kazakhstan time.

North Macedonia takes first place after six matches in the Group J standings with 12 points, while Kazakhstan is placed fourth with six points.

To note, Kazakhstan recently secured a confident 4:0 victory over Liechtenstein in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Astana, while North Macedonia stunned fans by holding Belgium to a 0–0 draw in their last match.