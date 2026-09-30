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    FIFA chief Infantino visits Uzbekistan, talks to focus on infrastructure, youth football

    16:55, 30 September 2026

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day official visit, the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) said, Qazinform News Agency learned from UzA.

    FIFA chief Infantino visits Uzbekistan, talks to focus on infrastructure, youth football
    Photo credit: UzA

    The FIFA delegation was welcomed upon arrival by Sports Minister Adham Ikramov and First Vice President of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), Ravshan Irmatov.

    During the visit, Infantino is scheduled to review Uzbekistan's efforts to develop football, with talks set to focus on infrastructure projects, promotion of the sport and support for young players.

    The sides will also discuss the continued development of Uzbek football and ways to strengthen international cooperation. The FIFA delegation is expected to visit several key sports facilities and inspect ongoing football-related projects across the country.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that four leading European football leagues had called for sweeping governance reforms at FIFA, warning that its current structure concentrates excessive power in the organisation’s presidency.

    FIFA World News Sport Football Central Asia Uzbekistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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