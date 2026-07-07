FIFA Chief Infantino defends Disciplinary Committee’s independence after Balogun decision sparks criticism

In a statement released Monday, Infantino emphasized that FIFA’s judicial bodies operate independently, applying the FIFA Disciplinary Code and deciding cases solely on the applicable regulations and the facts presented.

“Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected,” he said.

Infantino also confirmed that he had discussed the case with U.S. President Donald Trump after receiving a phone call from him. He said he informed Trump that the matter was subject to an ongoing legal process and would be decided exclusively by FIFA’s independent judicial bodies.

“I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues,” Infantino said, adding that the conversation did not influence the disciplinary proceedings.

The FIFA president noted that he reads the Disciplinary Committee’s decisions after they are issued and sometimes agrees or disagrees with the outcomes. However, he emphasized that personal views are secondary to respecting the body’s autonomy in making its decisions.

“Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times,” said the FIFA President.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said he had asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card shown to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, arguing that the referee had misjudged the incident.