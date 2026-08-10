Fewer South Koreans eat kimchi, despite global popularity

The share of South Koreans reporting no kimchi consumption in the past 24 hours rose from 11.7% in 2010 to 22.7% in 2024.

Men’s non-consumption grew from 10.2% to 20.6%, while women’s from 13.1% to 24.8%.

Among ages 20–39, kimchi eaten as a side dish dropped from 82% in 2010 to 66% in 2024.

More people now consume kimchi as an ingredient in cooked dishes (e.g., kimchi jjigae).

To note, lower-income groups eat more kimchi than higher-income groups.

Researchers from Chung-Ang University, Jeju National University, and the World Institute of Kimchi concluded the trend observed in kimchi consumption indicates broader shifts in overall meal composition and eating habits. Public health strategies should move away from simply promoting kimchi consumption and shift to encouraging more balanced diets.