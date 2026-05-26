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    Ferrari enters EV era with Luce

    12:45, 26 May 2026

    Ferrari has officially unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the Ferrari Luce, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Ferrari
    Photo credit: Ferrari

    The model features all-wheel drive, four doors and five seats, making it the most spacious Ferrari vehicle to date.

    According to the published technical specifications, the Ferrari Elettrica can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, while its top speed exceeds 310 km/h. The vehicle produces more than 1,000 horsepower in boost mode and offers a driving range of over 530 kilometers.

    Ferrari
    Photo credit: Ferrari

    The interior and user interface were developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive.

    Ferrari
    Photo credit: Ferrari

    “We have created a car that combines unique driving emotions with extraordinary performance, driving pleasure, and comfort,” Ferrari said in a statement.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Scuderia Ferrari had announced a partnership with WHOOP to monitor the health and recovery of team members using wearable devices starting from the 2026 Formula 1 season.

    Electric vehicles (EV) Business, companies World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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