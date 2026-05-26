Ferrari enters EV era with Luce

The model features all-wheel drive, four doors and five seats, making it the most spacious Ferrari vehicle to date.

According to the published technical specifications, the Ferrari Elettrica can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, while its top speed exceeds 310 km/h. The vehicle produces more than 1,000 horsepower in boost mode and offers a driving range of over 530 kilometers.

Photo credit: Ferrari

The interior and user interface were developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive.

Photo credit: Ferrari

“We have created a car that combines unique driving emotions with extraordinary performance, driving pleasure, and comfort,” Ferrari said in a statement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Scuderia Ferrari had announced a partnership with WHOOP to monitor the health and recovery of team members using wearable devices starting from the 2026 Formula 1 season.