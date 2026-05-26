Ferrari enters EV era with Luce
Ferrari has officially unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, the Ferrari Luce, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The model features all-wheel drive, four doors and five seats, making it the most spacious Ferrari vehicle to date.
According to the published technical specifications, the Ferrari Elettrica can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, while its top speed exceeds 310 km/h. The vehicle produces more than 1,000 horsepower in boost mode and offers a driving range of over 530 kilometers.
The interior and user interface were developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive.
“We have created a car that combines unique driving emotions with extraordinary performance, driving pleasure, and comfort,” Ferrari said in a statement.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Scuderia Ferrari had announced a partnership with WHOOP to monitor the health and recovery of team members using wearable devices starting from the 2026 Formula 1 season.