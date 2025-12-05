Federica Mogherini resigns as Rector of the College of Europe
Former High Representative of the EU Federica Mogherini resigned from her role as Rector of the College of Europe “following her involvement in an investigation into alleged favoritism in EU-funded diplomatic training,” Qazinform News Agency reports citing Agenzia Nova.
“In line with the utmost rigor and fairness with which I always carried out my duties, today I decided to resign as Rector of the College of Europe and Director of the European Union Diplomatic Academy. I am sure that the College community across our three campuses will continue on the path to innovation and excellence that we have charted together over these past wonderful five years,” Mogherini’s statement reads.
According to Agenzia Nova, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) is investigating alleged irregularities in the European External Action Service's (EEAS) award to the College of Europe a nine-month training programme for future diplomats, funded by the European Union, known as еру EU Diplomatic Academy.