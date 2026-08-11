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    FDI inflows to Kyrgyzstan rises 34.2% in Q1 2026

    17:08, 11 August 2026

    Kyrgyzstan attracted 386.8 million US dollars in foreign direct investment in the first quarter of 2026, marking a 34.2 percent increase compared with the same period a year earlier, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    FDI inflows to Kyrgyzstan rises 34.2% in Q1 2026
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, a significant share of the investment was directed to the Talas, Naryn, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions, as well as Bishkek.

    The ministry said the investment is helping create new opportunities for the development of manufacturing, infrastructure, trade, information technology, financial services and other sectors.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan's debt to China falls to 1.4 billion US dollars. 

    World News Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Investments Manufacturing Trade
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