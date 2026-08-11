FDI inflows to Kyrgyzstan rises 34.2% in Q1 2026

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, a significant share of the investment was directed to the Talas, Naryn, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions, as well as Bishkek.

The ministry said the investment is helping create new opportunities for the development of manufacturing, infrastructure, trade, information technology, financial services and other sectors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan's debt to China falls to 1.4 billion US dollars.