FAO, Turkmenistan boost sustainable agriculture talks

The matter was addressed during a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, which featured the participation of Viorel Gutu, Deputy Director-General of the FAO and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia.

Meanwhile, Gutu attended the event via videoconference, alongside representatives from various international organizations accredited in the country.

In the course of the meeting, Turkmenistan has outlined the current state and future priorities of its cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), emphasizing the strategic nature of the partnership.

The sides noted the successful completion of the Country Programming Framework for 2021-2025, under which projects were implemented in agricultural digitalization, food system resilience, sustainable land and water use, environmentally friendly technologies, and support for farmers.

At the meeting, it was also announced that work is currently underway on a new Country Programming Framework for 2026-2030.

