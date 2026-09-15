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    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan

    11:12, 15 September 2026

    The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is holding a practical workshop in Astana aimed at strengthening the skills of veterinary professionals in epidemiological surveillance, risk assessment, and the control of infectious animal diseases, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    The training is part of FAO’s broader efforts to enhance veterinary epidemiological surveillance and improve the prevention and control of infectious animal diseases in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia.

    The five-day workshop brings together veterinary specialists from across Kazakhstan, providing them with practical training in disease surveillance, risk assessment, and outbreak investigation.

    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    “Developing epidemiological skills is essential for veterinary services to detect diseases in a timely manner, understand where the main risks are concentrated, and take rapid and targeted action. This workshop provides participants with practical tools they can apply directly in their daily work, from analyzing surveillance data to investigating disease outbreaks and assessing risks,” FAO veterinary epidemiologist Javier Guitian-Martinez said.

    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry
    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry
    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    The program focuses on the practical role of veterinary epidemiology in protecting animal health, covering key areas such as disease surveillance, data analysis and interpretation, risk assessment, and the investigation of infectious disease cases and outbreaks.

    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    Technical sessions are complemented by hands-on exercises, case studies, and real-world scenarios, giving participants an opportunity to put their knowledge into practice and develop skills they can apply in their day-to-day work.

    FAO strengthens veterinary epidemiology capacity in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s vegetable oil exports rose 46%. 

    Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture Animals FAO Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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