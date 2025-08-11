FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

Despite this monthly increase, the index remains 18.8 percent below its peak in March 2022, although 7.6 percent higher than its level in July 2024.

The index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally traded food commodities.

In July, price increases in the meat and vegetable oil indices more than offset declines in the cereal, dairy and sugar indices.

The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 106.5 points, down 0.8 percent from June. Declining wheat and sorghum prices outweighed increases in maize and barley. Fresh seasonal wheat harvests in the Northern Hemisphere put downward pressure, though adverse conditions of spring wheat in parts of northern America provided some price support.

The FAO All Rice Price Index dropped 1.8 percent, driven by ample export supplies and weak import demand.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan was elected to FAO Council of UN for the first time.