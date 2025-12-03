FAO and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in combating forest and land degradation 

The event aimed to promote sustainable land and forest management, support national efforts to achieve Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN), and strengthen stakeholder cooperation. Representatives of FAO Uzbekistan, the Agency for Afforestation, Expansion of Green Areas, and Combating Desertification under the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, project experts, and partner organizations took part in the meeting.

Uzbekistan is firmly committed to achieving LDN to preserve healthy land resources and ensure sustainable land use. The 2019 LDN Target Setting Report assessed land degradation trends based on global methodologies, and this project supports national efforts in sustainable land and forest management. The project introduces modern approaches, including establishing LDN indicators and baselines, balancing degradation and restoration, launching innovative monitoring systems, restoring forest landscapes, and enhancing pasture productivity. In the selected landscapes of Jondor district of Bukhara region and Nurata district of Navoi region, the most effective sustainable land and forest management measures are being piloted. In addition, innovative practices aimed at balancing gains and losses from land degradation, improving species diversity, and increasing water-use efficiency are being introduced.

The main objective of the meeting was to review the current implementation status of the project, define the following steps, and consider the approval of a no-cost extension to ensure the complete and effective achievement of project goals. The event also strengthened strategic coordination among stakeholders and encouraged joint actions toward sustainable land and forest management.

During the meeting, participants discussed implementation progress, achievements, challenges encountered, lessons learned, and recommendations for improvement. Members of the Steering Committee endorsed the proposal for a no-cost extension and agreed on the concrete steps to be taken moving forward.

Following the event, FAO and the Agency for Afforestation, Expansion of Green Areas, and Combating Desertification under the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan formally signed the Operational Partners Agreement. This document reinforces the parties’ responsibilities, clarifies role distribution, and strengthens collaboration to ensure effective implementation and long-term sustainability of the project.