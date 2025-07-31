Fantasy Platform launches for Esports World Cup with total prizes worth $200,000

The new platform features a total prize money of $200,000, marking a major shift in the fan experience during the world’s largest esports event. The initiative strengthens community engagement among gamers and fans and reinforces the concept of digital innovation.

The fantasy experience is available through the official Esports World Cup Game Hub, a unique platform that integrates predictions across multiple games. Fans can access the platform via: https://fantasy.esportsworldcup.com/games as well as through the official Esports World Cup mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Esports World Cup Foundation Chief Operating Officer Mike McCabe said that the tournament aims to enrich the overall esports experience for everyone, from fans to elite clubs and world-class players. He emphasized that the launch of the fantasy experience allows fans to engage more deeply with the tournament by challenging friends, supporting their favorite teams, and testing their knowledge of the gaming world. He expressed hope that this experience would shift fans from the sidelines into the heart of the action.

The platform features real-time scoring, seamless navigation, and integrated social sharing tools, enabling fans to stay closely connected to the tournament, whether by competing with friends, supporting their favorite clubs, or testing their gaming knowledge.

The fantasy experience includes a dual-mode format that allows fans to participate and think strategically for a chance to win. The concept includes live prediction features and the ability to forecast outcomes across all tournament games. Fans can predict the top eight finishers in each competition through a user-friendly interface, submit their predictions before matches begin, and earn points based on the accuracy of their selections.

Participation in live predictions is completely free, and $100,000 in prizes will be awarded to top participants.