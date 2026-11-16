Famous South Korean actor caught drunk driving apologizes, puts career on hold

The 36-year-old, best known for the hit series "Reply 1988," uploaded an image of his typed apology on Instagram on Sunday. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ko had crashed into a cleaning truck in Seoul while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said Ko's blood alcohol level was high enough to have his license revoked.

"It is completely my fault to get behind the wheel after drinking," Ko wrote. "I would like to apologize once again to those who were put in danger by my driving while working in the early hours. My act could have caused serious injuries, and it was irresponsible."

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Australian actor and martial artist Richard Norton had died after an injection of unapproved peptides triggered a severe allergic reaction and cardiac arrest.