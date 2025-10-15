Families of Jeju Air crash victims file lawsuit against Boeing in U.S. court

According to the families and their legal representatives, two of the three domestic and international law firms representing the families have recently filed complaints with the Superior Court of King County in Seattle, Washington. The remaining law firm is reportedly preparing to file an additional complaint.

The families claim that multiple failures in critical landing equipment occurred as the Jeju Air 7C2216 aircraft approached the runway, arguing that Boeing bears responsibility for defects that led to the fatal accident on Dec. 29 at Muan International Airport that claimed the lives of 179 passengers and crew members.