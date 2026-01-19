Factory blast in China kills 2, missing rises to 8, 84 injured

The explosion occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday at a plate plant of Baogang United Steel in western Baotou City. It was caused by the blast of a 650-cubic-meter saturated water and steam spherical tank, Lin Li, executive vice mayor of Baotou, told a press briefing on Monday.

A total of 84 injured people are being treated in hospitals, with five in serious condition and the remaining 79 sustaining minor injuries, such as facial wounds and soft tissue contusions, according to Lin.

All the injured are in stable condition, and medical treatment is underway by leading medical experts of the autonomous region.

A rescue operation is in full swing, with an emergency rescue headquarters established after the accident to coordinate emergency, fire control, public security, health and market supervision departments.

The government has suspended production of the accident-hit plant and initiated city-wide safety overhaul of industrial and trade enterprises.

Investigations into the blast's environmental impact are ongoing. Monitoring by environmental protection departments has so far detected no adverse effects on the surrounding air or soil quality, and no wastewater has been generated from the incident. Utility services and residential heating in the area remain unaffected.

An investigation team established by the autonomous region is examining the cause of the accident and relevant liabilities. Legal actions have been taken against individuals responsible for the enterprise involved.

Earlier, it was reported that a blast at mosque in Nigeria had killed 5 and injured over 30.