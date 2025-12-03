Fabergé’s “Winter Egg” sets a new auction record

According to the London auction house, the final hammer price for The Winter Egg and Important Works by Fabergé from a Princely Collection reached 27 803 964 pounds sterling, excluding buyer’s premium.

The Imperial Easter egg, crafted from rock crystal, platinum and more than three thousand diamonds, was created for Emperor Nicholas II, who presented it as an Easter gift to his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, in 1913. The “Winter Egg” is regarded as one of the most technically complex and artistically refined creations of the House of Fabergé.

Christie’s noted strong interest from international collectors, emphasizing that this lot ranks among the rarest and most iconic Imperial Fabergé masterpieces ever to appear at auction.

Earlier, on 8 October 2025, Christie’s announced a major sale titled The Winter Egg and Important Works by Fabergé from a Princely Collection, with the “Winter Egg” as its centerpiece. At the time, experts estimated that the masterpiece could exceed 20 million pounds sterling.

The auction took place in London on 2 December 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Christie’s announced that sale of Fabergé “Winter Egg”.