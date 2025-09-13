FAA proposes $3.1 million in fines against Boeing for safety violations

The proposed fines include violations connected to the January 5, 2024, door plug blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as well as interference with the independence of safety officials. According to the agency, it exercised its maximum statutory civil penalty authority in this case.

The FAA said it identified hundreds of quality system violations at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and at subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems’ facility in Wichita, Kansas. Investigators also found that Boeing presented two unairworthy aircraft to the FAA for airworthiness certification and failed to adhere to its own quality control system.

In addition, the FAA concluded that a non-ODA Boeing employee pressured a company safety unit member to approve a Boeing 737 MAX for delivery, despite the fact that the official had determined the aircraft did not meet the required standards.

Boeing has 30 days from the receipt of the FAA’s penalty letters to formally respond to the agency.

