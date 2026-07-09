Extreme heat to grip Kazakhstan in coming days

According to the Mets, atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to western and northwestern Kazakhstan between July 9 and 11, with heavy rainfall, hail, and squally winds forecast in some areas.

On July 9, eastern Kazakhstan will continue to experience rain and thunderstorms, at times heavy, before dry weather sets in. Short-term thunderstorms are also forecast in the mountainous areas of southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

The rest of the country is expected to remain dry and hot.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach severe and, in some areas, extreme heat levels. Highs of 33–42°C are forecast in western and southeastern Kazakhstan, 32–40°C in the northwest, north and central regions, 38–45°C in the south, and 30–38°C in the east.