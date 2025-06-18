EXPO 2030 Riyadh registration dossier receives BIE Final approval at Paris General Assembly

Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and Acting CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan led the Saudi delegation at the BIE General Assembly, which included Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in France Fahad bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaily, and other officials. The Registration Dossier serves as a comprehensive blueprint, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s vision of hosting an exceptional Expo that reflects its ambitions towards innovation and global collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan extended his thanks and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their continuous support in the Kingdom's hosting of this crucial global exhibition.

He remarked: “The approval of the Registration Dossier in record time highlights the Kingdom’s leadership on the global stage and underscores the world’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s vision and capabilities. It also reflects the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the teams involved in preparing and reviewing the Registration Dossier. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Kingdom’s journey to deliver an exceptional and unprecedented edition of the World Expo, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”

Riyadh is the first Expo host to complete and submit its Registration Dossier in such a short timeframe—almost half the time usually required for this kind of dossier. The approval of the Registration Dossier unlocks the next phase of formal preparations for Expo 2030 Riyadh, which includes extending official invitations to international participants through diplomatic channels.

Set to take place from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be one of the largest Expos ever, held on a six million sqm site. The site is designed to welcome over 40 million visits through world-class infrastructure, hospitality venues, and cutting-edge facilities. The site will ensure an unforgettable experience for all participants and visitors, with a target of more than 195 participating nations.

The approval of the Registration Dossier underscores Saudi Arabia’s readiness to deliver a world-class Expo. With its bold vision, strategic planning, and unwavering support from the Kingdom’s Leadership, Expo 2030 Riyadh is poised to be a landmark event that inspires progress, fosters innovation, and leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Earlier, it was reported that Riyadh has jumped 60 ranks in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025.