Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

During a ceremony to mark the achievement Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary-General of the Association, stated that the number of visitors to the Expo had increased from four million to five million in seven days, and that more visitors were coming to the Expo with each passing day.

He added, “The five millionth visitor was presented with a commemorative gift, including a Night Ticket allowing them to visit in the evening after 16:00."

As reported earlier, the World Expo in Osaka topped 1 million visitors in the first 13 days.