Experts warn of misuse of diabetes drug for weight loss in Japan

Many users obtain the drug online or through brief phone consultations, bypassing thorough medical checks. Some report severe side effects, including nausea, fever, depression, and extreme appetite loss. One woman dropped to 42 kilograms at 160 cm, placing her in the underweight category.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Medical experts stress that promoting medicines for non-medical purposes through advertising or discounts violates ethical standards. They also warn that patients misusing the drug may not qualify for compensation under Japan’s relief system for adverse health effects. Pharmaceutical companies note that the drug’s safety and effectiveness outside diabetes treatment remain unproven.

The growing misuse reflects wider cultural pressures equating thinness with beauty. A 2024 health ministry survey found that one in five to six women in their twenties are underweight. The Japan Society for the Study of Obesity has proposed recognizing a new syndrome linked to underweight health problems, while advocates call for media literacy and body image education in schools.

“Online and media content can be distorted, and people need to understand it doesn’t always reflect reality,” said Yoshifumi Tamura of the My Well Body Council, urging greater awareness among young people.