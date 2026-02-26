Ex-EBRD Executive Jürgen Rigterink elected as new Independent Director of Bank RBK Board of Directors

The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation and Development of Financial Market has already approved this appointment.

The appointment of Jürgen Rigterink reflects Bank RBK’s consistent strategy aimed at strengthening its independent international expertise, developing the Board of Directors as a key body for strategic management and integrating the best global practices of corporate governance.

In this context, the Bank’s senior management is convinced that the entry of such a world-class financier with extensive experience in transforming banks and developing institutions into the Board of Directors represents an important step in Bank RBK’s further sustainable development.

“The appointment of Jürgen Rigterink to the Board of Directors as an independent director marks a significant milestone in the Bank RBK’s ongoing institutional development. His international managerial experience, including his work at companies like EBRD and ABN AMRO, will strengthen the Board’s strategic expertise and enable the Bank to consistently implement the best international corporate governance practices. It is important to note that Mr. Rigterink is well acquainted with the market of Kazakhstan, has previously worked in the country, and possesses a deep understanding of the financial sector’s development dynamics, the regulatory environment, and the role of banks in supporting the economy and entrepreneurship,” commented Natalya Akentyeva, Member of the Board of Directors – Chairperson of the Management Board at Bank RBK.

Jürgen Rigterink is an international banker and a manager with more than thirty years of experience in the financial sector.

Until 2025, he held the position of First Vice-President and Head of the Client Services Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where he had the overall responsibility for EBRD’s banking operations and Policy & Partnership departments.

Previously, Mr. Rigterink headed FMO Dutch development bank as Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Management Board, and prior to that worked for more than ten years at ABN AMRO, overseeing operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, including projects in Kazakhstan.

Key Career Milestones

EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development): From 2018 to 2025, he held the position at First Vice President and Head of the Client Services Group. From July to November 2020, he served as Acting President of the bank. Mr. Rigterink’s responsibilities at this international development institution included ensuring maximum transformational impact from investments, advisory services, and the bank’s participation in policy formation in EBRD’s countries of operation.

FMO (Dutch Development Bank): Prior to joining EBRD, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Management Board at FMO (2016-2018). He previously held such positions as Chief Risk and Finance Officer, as well as Chief Investment Officer, at the same bank.

ABN AMRO: He worked at this commercial bank for many years in various leadership positions. In particular, from 2005 to 2008, he worked at ABN AMRO’s Kazakhstani subsidiary bank as a member of the Board of Directors and as Chairperson of the Management Board.

Early Career: He began his professional career at Bank Brussels Lambert, working in Brussels, Chicago, and New York.

The Bank is present in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Taldykorgan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Shymkent, Balkhash, Zhezkazgan, Satpaev, Semey, Ekibastuz, Aksai, and Uralsk.

As of January 1, 2026, among commercial banks, Bank RBK ranked 6th by loan portfolio size, 7th by capital, and 8th by assets.

As of January 1, 2026, Bank RBK JSC’s assets totaled 2,727 billion tenge, with annual growth of 11%, and its loan portfolio stood at 1,565 billion tenge, with 41% growth since the beginning of 2025.

The bank’s net profit for 2025 amounted to 64.2 billion tenge (an increase of 13.6%) compared to 56.5 billion tenge recorded in the same period a year earlier.

*License No. 1.2.100/245/41, issued by The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation and Development of Financial Market on April 5, 2021.