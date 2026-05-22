Everest sees record 274 summits in a single day

According to Nepal’s Department of Tourism and the Expedition Operators Association Nepal, climbers took advantage of favorable weather conditions on May 20 to attempt the ascent. The ascent marked a new record for the Nepal route.

The previous single-day record on the Nepal side was registered in 2019, when 223 climbers reached the summit. This year all expeditions are taking place from Nepal after the northern route through Tibet remained closed.

Nepal issued 494 climbing permits for the 2026 spring season. Officials are expected to confirm the final number of successful ascents after climbers submit photographs and other evidence from the summit to the Department of Tourism.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that veteran Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mount Everest for the record 32nd time, extending his own world record for the highest number of ascents of the world’s tallest mountain.