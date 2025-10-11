EU's new biometric border checks to start Oct 12

Data collection will be gradually introduced at border crossings with full implementation by 10th April 2026, giving the EU confidence there will not be long queues at the border.

The new electronic system will remove the requirement to manually stamp passports at the EU’s external border and instead create digital records that link a travel document to a person’s identity using biometrics.

The EU wants to modernise the management of its external borders, prevent illegal migration, combat identity fraud, and identify overstayers.

It will monitor whether people who are travelling to the bloc without a visa are sticking to its up-to-90 days stay within any 180-day period rule.

Anyone arriving in the Schengen area for the first time will have to scan their passports, register their fingerprints and provide a facial scan. On departure, travellers’ details will be checked against the EES database to confirm compliance with existing rules on time limits of stay and register departure.

Subsequent journeys will only require facial biometric verification. Children under 12 will need to be registered under EES but will just have their photograph taken.