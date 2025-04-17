EU’s employment rate reached 75.8% in 2024

Among the EU countries, the highest employment rates were recorded in the Netherlands (83.5%), Malta (83.0%) and Czechia (82.3%). The lowest rates were recorded in Italy (67.1%), Greece (69.3%) and Romania (69.5%).

In 2024, the EU over-qualification rate was 21.3%, with 20.5% for men and 22.0% for women. Over-qualification is when people with tertiary education are employed in occupations that do not require such a high level of education.

Among the EU countries, the over-qualification rate was highest in Spain (35.0%), followed by Greece (33.0%) and Cyprus (28.2%).

Meanwhile, Luxembourg (4.7%), Croatia (12.6%) and Czechia (12.8%) recorded the lowest rates.

In 21 of the 27 EU countries, women had higher over-qualification rates than men, with the largest differences recorded in Italy (7.7 pp), Slovakia (6.4 pp) and Malta (5.3 pp). However, in 6 EU countries, men had higher over-qualification rates, with the biggest differences recorded in Lithuania (5.2 pp), Latvia (2.6 pp) and Estonia (2.5 pp).

