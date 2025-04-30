Eurozone GDP up by 0.4 pct in Q1 2025: Eurostat
The Eurozone's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published on Wednesday by Eurostat, Xinhua reports.
The EU's statistical office also reported that the economy of the European Union (EU) grew by 0.3 percent during the same period, on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, GDP had increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU, according to Eurostat.
Year-on-year growth for Q1 2025 stands at 1.2 percent for the Eurozone and 1.4 percent for the EU.
Among the larger economies, Spain led with a 0.6 percent increase, while France and the Netherlands disappointed with only 0.1 percent growth. Germany recorded a 0.2 percent rise, and Italy exceeded expectations with a 0.3 percent expansion.
Countries with the highest quarter-to-quarter growth rates include Ireland, with a 3.2 percent increase compared to 3.6 percent in Q4 2024. Hungary, by contrast, posted negative growth of -0.2 percent, down from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.
"Eurozone GDP rose a better-than-expected 0.4 percent in the first quarter," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist for the Eurozone at ING. Vanden Houte attributed the economic growth to a surge in exports to the United States just before the introduction of higher tariffs.
He noted, however, that first-quarter GDP figures are "already ancient history" and offer limited insight into future economic performance.
Vanden Houte expects the next two quarters to reflect a stagnant economy, citing the negative impact of net exports, weaker consumption growth due to a rising savings ratio, and stagnant investment caused by increased uncertainty.
The economy might pick up in the fourth quarter of 2025, said Vanden Houte, with full-year growth for 2025 projected to reach around 0.7 percent at best.
Earlier it was reported that Eurozone industrial output had risen by 1.1% in February.