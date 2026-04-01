“Eurovision” turns into “Asiavision”

The first edition of the contest will be held in Bangkok. The Grand Final is set for November 14, with Channel 3 Thailand serving as the host broadcaster.

Broadcasters from ten Asian countries have already confirmed their participation, including South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The list of participating countries is expected to expand further. As in the traditional format of the contest, representatives will be selected through national selection processes.

The launch of the Asian edition coincides with the 70th anniversary of Eurovision Song Contest.

According to organizers, Eurovision Song Contest Asia will bring together countries with a combined population of more than 600 million people and could become one of the region’s largest entertainment events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain announced a boycott of Eurovision Song Contest 2026 following the decision to allow Israel to participate.