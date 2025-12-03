European Council President António Costa to visit Kazakhstan on December 4

It is expected that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa will hold talks and discuss prospects for the development of interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU.

To note, this year marks 10 years since the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan – European Union Cooperation Council was held in Brussels under the chairmanship of Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.