EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    European Council President António Costa to visit Kazakhstan on December 4

    19:01, 3 December 2025

    President of the European Council António Costa is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan tomorrow, December 4, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    European Council President António Costa to visit Kazakhstan on December 4
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    It is expected that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa will hold talks and discuss prospects for the development of interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    To note, this year marks 10 years since the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan – European Union Cooperation Council was held in Brussels under the chairmanship of Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan EU Europe
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All