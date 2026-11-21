The coordinated action was organized by housing advocates, trade unions and social movements from several European countries, including France, Britain, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece. The campaign, running from Nov. 20 to 22, seeks measures to address soaring housing, food and energy costs while improving wages, pensions and public services.

Italy witnessed one of the largest mobilizations, with the country's biggest trade union, CGIL, reporting participation of more than one million people in a nationwide general strike. The protest disrupted schools, hospitals and businesses as demonstrators demanded wage growth, pension protections and greater investment in health care and education.

Photo credit: Xinhua

In Portugal, a public-sector strike affected schools, hospitals and waste collection services. Many educational institutions suspended classes, while hospitals operated with limited staffing. Organizers from the Frente Comum union coalition called for salary increases of at least 15 percent, with a minimum monthly raise of 150 euros for all public-sector employees.

The industrial action comes just days before lawmakers are due to cast a final vote on Portugal's 2027 state budget.

Meanwhile, in Britain, protesters gathered in central London to voice opposition to rising living expenses and defense spending. Demonstrators called on the government to direct more resources toward education, health care and housing.

Marchers assembled at Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square before moving through Whitehall near the prime minister's residence at 10 Downing Street, causing traffic disruptions and drawing attention to growing social and economic concerns across the continent.