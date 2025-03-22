Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

The water exploitation index plus (WEI+) helps to understand the level of water scarcity by measuring total water consumption as a percentage of the renewable freshwater resources available for a given territory and period. Values above 20% are generally considered a sign of water scarcity, and values greater than 40% indicate severe water scarcity.

In 2022, the EU WEI+ was 5.8%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points (pp) since 2000. It was the highest value since this data collection started in 2000.

Among the EU countries, Cyprus registered 71.0%, indicating that freshwater resources use was unsustainable. In 2000, the WEI+ in this EU country was already 59.5%.

Malta and Romania had values of 34.1% and 21.0% in 2022. Greece, Portugal and Spain with 13.8%,10.1% and 8.8% respectively, were below the threshold of 20%, but still above most EU countries.

Moreover, regional differences and the severity of water scarcity during the summer months are not visible in these annual national average values. In particular in southern Europe, water scarcity can be a severe issue in spring and summer, aggravated by high pressure on water resources through agricultural needs, public water supply and tourism.

Latvia, Croatia, Sweden, Slovakia, Lithuania, Slovenia, Finland and Luxembourg all recorded values of the WEI+ index under 1%, indicating they were not under water stress conditions.