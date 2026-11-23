The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Mio probe and the ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) entered orbit around the solar system’s innermost planet on Sunday, Japan time, following an eight-year journey through space.

Mio is designed to investigate Mercury’s magnetic fields, while MPO will examine the planet’s surface conditions.

The probes were launched together in October 2018 as part of the international mission.

BepiColombo was initially scheduled to reach Mercury in December 2025. However, technical problems with the spacecraft’s propulsion system delayed its arrival by approximately one year.

The mission marks the second time a spacecraft has successfully entered orbit around Mercury. The first was NASA’s Messenger probe, which began orbiting the planet in March 2011.

Earlier, Qazinform reported SpaceX made history with the first-ever Starship catch after an orbital flight.