Euronews office opens in Tashkent

The event was attended by senior officials from the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, representatives of both international and local media outlets, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and international organizations operating in the country.

As is known, in his recent address to print and media professionals, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that in today’s highly complex and unstable world, amid rapidly changing global socio-political processes, the role and influence of the media have become increasingly significant.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been paying special attention to establishing close cooperation with leading global media organizations.

As noted at the event, numerous international media organizations are currently operating effectively in Uzbekistan, which is increasingly recognized on the global stage as a country undergoing a period of renewal. Leading news agencies and television channels are forming strong partnerships with foreign media, promoting the exchange of media resources and best practices, while also ensuring timely coverage of developments within the country.

Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews, emphasized the special significance of opening the Tashkent office. The new bureau will serve as a unique media bridge, as Euronews is not merely a news platform, but a space for intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue and interaction.

Sherzod Asadov, Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, highlighted that in recent years, the country has created all the necessary conditions to ensure freedom of the press and expression, as well as the free and practical work of media professionals. At the same time, international cooperation in journalism has been developing dynamically.

The opening of the Euronews office in Tashkent will undoubtedly create opportunities for broader global coverage of the reforms and transformations taking place in Uzbekistan.

According to UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan Sabine Machl, in today’s globalized world, no country can operate in the information space in isolation. She noted that Uzbekistan has established fruitful cooperation with European Union countries, and emphasized that the Euronews office in Tashkent will serve as a platform that contributes to the development of dialogue with them.

It should be noted that Euronews, one of the leading television channels of the European Union, broadcasts and distributes news content 24/7, including in audio and video formats, in more than ten languages worldwide.

As part of the event, guests were presented with video materials prepared by Euronews correspondents, highlighting the reforms and large-scale transformations taking place in Uzbekistan.

The ceremony concluded with a concert program featuring renowned artists and young performers.

Earlier, it was reported that Euronews has opened its office in the Kazakh capital, Astana.